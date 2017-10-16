Two senior IDF officers among suspects in new graft affair

A new alleged bribery affair in the IDF has emerged. This morning, after a covert investigation lasting more than a year, Israel Police detained for questioning twelve suspects, employees of a civilian company and two IDF officers, on suspicion of bribery and fraudulent receiving.

The two officers, one a lieutenant colonel and the other a major, and the employees of the company, which supplies infrastructure services to IDF bases, are suspected of having misappropriated huge sums over the years, through demands for payment for work that was never carried out.

The two officers, who were supposed to oversee the tenders and the performance of services at the various bases, are suspected of collusion in the misappropriation of funds by this means.

Investigators of the Lahav 433 fraud squad detained the suspects for questioning this morning and carried out searches at their offices to seize computers and documents connecting them to the alleged offences. They will be brought before the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court later today for a hearing on extending their remand. A gag order has been placed on all further details of the investigation and on any information that might lead to identification of the suspects.

