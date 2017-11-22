UK buying Iron Dome system to defend Falklands

Britain is buying Israel's Iron Dome short range missile defense system to protect the Falkland Islands according to reports in the UK media. The system is produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. using software developed by Israeli startup mPrest.

A British Defense Ministry spokesman said, "Following an open competition we selected Rafael for a £78 million ($105 million) contract to provide the main computer system and boost our defense of the Falkland Islands."

The system will be called the Sky Sabre system and the final decision to buy by the British came after France signed a deal to sell five Super Etendard combat jets to Argentina. The procurement from Rafael is part of a £280 million defense package for the Falklands announced by the British Ministry of defense in 2015.

Iron Dome demonstrated its ability to intercept short range missiles fired at Israel from Gaza and over the past decade it has shot down more than 1,200 such rockets.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - on November 22, 2017

