UK co SSP Group to operate BG Airport food outlets

For the first time, an international company that operates food areas in airports is setting up business in Ben Gurion Airport. UK company SSP Group plc has over 2,000 food and beverage outlets in airports in 32 countries around the world, including Heathrow Airport in London, Orly and Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, Frankfurt Airport, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Kloten Airport in Zurich, Helsinki Airport, and Sydney Airport.

SSP, which won an Israel Airports Authority tender, will replace Cup O' Joe in the main duty free hall at Ben Gurion Airport. The tender was to operate two dairy cafes for passengers at Terminal 3: one in the main hall and the other in Area D.

Seven cafe chains participated in the tender, including Israeli chains. The winning bid gives consumers a 22% discount on the basic basket of products set by the Airports Authority for the tender. A cup of espresso coffee will cost NIS 6.25, a bottle of mineral water will cost NIS 6.25, a cup of cappuccino coffee will cost NIS 7.80, and a butter croissant will cost NIS 7.80. The company plans to invest NIS 2.5 million in upgrading the cafes in the tender.

Cup O' Joe's contract at Ben Gurion Airport will expire on October 31, and SSP will begin operations the following day.

One of the reasons for the replacement of Cup O' Joe is complaints that it breached the terms of the tender it won by raising its prices - not for the products in the target basket, but for a great many other products, according to the Airports Authority.

Other tenders are scheduled soon, among other things for the new area to be opened soon at Ben Gurion Airport.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017