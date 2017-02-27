UMI selling new Cadillac for NIS 549,000

UMI, which imports Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Isuzu cars to Israel, today launched the prestigious Cadillac CT6. Cadillac's new luxury car symbolizes the dawn of a new era for the US brand, which began in 2016, when the company moved its headquarters from Detroit to New York.

As part of its five-year plan, Cadillac will invest $20 billion in launching eight new models, of which the CT6 is the first. The CT6 is equipped with a large number of accessories and a great many technologies.

The car is available in Israel in a single luxury version. It is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 motor that generates 335 horsepower and eight different gears. The CT6 also comes with a twin turbo, and thanks to extensive use of aluminum in the chassis and the car's external parts, it is relatively light-weight, despite its generous proportions. This creates expectations of an impressive performance before taking it out for a test drive.

The CT6 will be marketed with six air cushions and various safety systems, such as warning against head-on collisions, a brake and stopping system for preventing low-speed collisions, a lane departure warning system, vibration warnings in a seat at times of danger, and more. In accessories the CT6 comes with a Cadillac multimedia system and a 10.2-inch screen, a wireless charging surface for mobile phones, 10 BOSE loudspeakers, leather upholstery, etc. The car will cost NIS 549,000.