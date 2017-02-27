search
Front > News

UMI selling new Cadillac for NIS 549,000

Cadillac Photo: PR
27 Feb, 2017 19:13
שלח תגובה במיילRoi Reshef

UMI today launched the prestigious Cadillac CT6 in Israel.

UMI, which imports Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Isuzu cars to Israel, today launched the prestigious Cadillac CT6. Cadillac's new luxury car symbolizes the dawn of a new era for the US brand, which began in 2016, when the company moved its headquarters from Detroit to New York.

As part of its five-year plan, Cadillac will invest $20 billion in launching eight new models, of which the CT6 is the first. The CT6 is equipped with a large number of accessories and a great many technologies.

The car is available in Israel in a single luxury version. It is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 motor that generates 335 horsepower and eight different gears. The CT6 also comes with a twin turbo, and thanks to extensive use of aluminum in the chassis and the car's external parts, it is relatively light-weight, despite its generous proportions. This creates expectations of an impressive performance before taking it out for a test drive.

The CT6 will be marketed with six air cushions and various safety systems, such as warning against head-on collisions, a brake and stopping system for preventing low-speed collisions, a lane departure warning system, vibration warnings in a seat at times of danger, and more. In accessories the CT6 comes with a Cadillac multimedia system and a 10.2-inch screen, a wireless charging surface for mobile phones, 10 BOSE loudspeakers, leather upholstery, etc. The car will cost NIS 549,000.

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Cadillac Photo: PR
Cadillac Photo: PR
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016