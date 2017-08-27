UN Secretary General to attend Israeli startup event

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is landing today in his first visit to Israel since taking office in January 2017. During his three-day visit, he will participate in an event involving Israeli innovation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, and other will meet Guterres tomorrow during the event, which will be held at the Israel Museum.

As part of the event, Guterres will meet four Israeli startups. The list includes Water Gen, which has developed technology for producing drinking water from air; Homebiogas, which has developed technology for turning organic home waste into cooking gas; Aqwise , which is developing water solutions; and Sight Diagnostics, which has developed medical technology for using computer vision to diagnose blood diseases. Guterres will also meeting with representatives of Innovation Africa, which helps implement Israeli solar technologies in Africa.

Danon said, "The secretary general's visit is an important opportunity to present Israel's contribution to the world as an innovative and groundbreaking country in many spheres. Israel is a global leader in innovation, and Israeli initiatives and developments are improving the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Against the efforts to damage Israel at the UN, we constantly portray positive Israeli endeavors, and are glad to share our information and promote cooperation for the sake of a better future."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on August 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017