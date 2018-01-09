UST Global buys Israeli cybersecurity co BISEC

International IT company UST Global announced today that it is acquiring Israeli cybersecurity startup BISEC for $5.8 million. BISEC is being acquired through Indian company Cyberproof, which is fully owned by US Global.

Based in Holon, BISEC, which was founded two years ago has developed a platform for the management and automation of incident response rooms as well as cyber security services. The aim of the platform, according to BISEC, is to solve the difficulties confronting organizations operating tools and teams not connected between them, meaning that cyber security incidents are handled inefficiently.

UST Global board member and Israel manager Yuval Wollman told "Globes," "Today with an escalation of crises and security breaches, the analysts coping with them are divided at different levels and sitting in different locations. The aim is that they will all be connected and work together on the same incident."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 9, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018