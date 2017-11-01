Uber starts daytime Tel Aviv ridesharing

Uber ridesharing taxi services is expanding its Tel Aviv operations. From tomorrow at 7am uberDay will begin operating in Tel Aviv and the neighboring cities of Ramat Gan and Givatayim with journeys undertaken to Herzliya in the north and Bat Yam in the south.

Over the past year, Uber has been operating an UberNIGHT pilot service in Tel Aviv. The pilot first began operating in October 2016 on Friday nights and over the past six months has been gradually introduced every night of the week.

Drivers using Uber's app will now be able to choose providing both day or night service with the amounts they earn capped to cover car maintenance costs as defined by the Israel Tax Authority.

Passengers contemplating using the UberDAY and UberNIGHT services can feed in their destination and see the fare before deciding whether to order the taxi and embark on the journey or whether to choose an alternative form of transport. The fare given in advance is the final price regardless of the route the driver takes or how long the journey lasts.

Uber Israel general manager Yoni Greifman said, "One year after beginning the pilot for the UberNIGHT ridesharing service, we are expanding it and offering passengers the opportunity for efficient, safe and cheap traveling during the day too. Tens of thousands of Israeli passengers have already used the ridesharing transportation service with a range of apps operating in Israel and we are sure that UberDAY will provide addition attractive traveling options that will reduce future maintenance of private vehicles.

