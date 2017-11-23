Unemployment edges up

The Central Bureau of Statistics today published the results of its personnel survey in Israel for October 2017, reporting an increase in the unemployment rate from 4.1% in September to 4.2% in October.

The survey shows that there were 4.017 million participants in the labor force in October, of whom 3.85 million were employed and 167,000 were unemployed. 2.027 million men and 1.824 million women were employed.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also reported that 102,000 jobs were available in October, down from 103,000 in September. The number of available jobs rose by an annualized 4.1% in August-October, after rising by 7.6% in May-July.

