Unemployment falls to new low of 3.7%

Israel's unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in January, according to figures published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics, down from 4.0% in December 2017 - a figure not seen since the 1970s.

RELATED ARTICLES Unemployment edges up

In total there were 4.08 million people in the Israeli workforce aged over 15 in January, of whom 3,860,000 were employed and 148,000 were unemployed.

However, the rate of participation in the labor force of those above 15 fell from 64.1% in December 2017 to 63.6% in January 2018.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 28, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018