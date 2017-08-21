Unemployment falls to new low of 4.1%

Israel's unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in July, according to figures published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics, down from 4.3% in June.

In total there were 4 million people in the Israeli workforce aged over 15 in July, of whom 3,836,000 were employed and 164,000 were unemployed.

The rate of participation in the labor force in the 25-64 age bracket rose from 79.8% in June to 80.1% in July.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 21, 2017

