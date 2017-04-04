search
Front > News

Union Bank sells Ten Petroleum stake to Apax

Ten gas station Photo: Eyal Yizhar
4 Apr, 2017 11:16
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent


The 9% holding was collateral for Eliezer Fishman's debt to Union Bank.

Union Bank of Israel (TASE: UNON) has sold its 9% stake in Ten Petroleum Company Ltd. (TASE: TNPT.B1) to Apax Partners. Union Bank acquired the shares by foreclosing a lien it had on the shares from Eliezer Fishman.

Proceeds on the deal amounted to NIS 16.8 million, giving a company valuation of NIS 186.8 million. This is higher than the NIS 166 million valuation at which Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) sold its 83% holding in Ten Petroleum.

Adv. Assaf Englard from the Hamburger Evron law firm, who was appointed receiver for the shares on behalf of the bank, managed the sale.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Ten gas station Photo: Eyal Yizhar
Ten gas station Photo: Eyal Yizhar
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017