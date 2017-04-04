Union Bank sells Ten Petroleum stake to Apax

Union Bank of Israel (TASE: UNON) has sold its 9% stake in Ten Petroleum Company Ltd. (TASE: TNPT.B1) to Apax Partners. Union Bank acquired the shares by foreclosing a lien it had on the shares from Eliezer Fishman.

Proceeds on the deal amounted to NIS 16.8 million, giving a company valuation of NIS 186.8 million. This is higher than the NIS 166 million valuation at which Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) sold its 83% holding in Ten Petroleum.

Adv. Assaf Englard from the Hamburger Evron law firm, who was appointed receiver for the shares on behalf of the bank, managed the sale.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2017

