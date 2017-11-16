Upgraded Negev highway to open next week

The new upgraded Road 31 to Arad in southern Israel will open next week. The 31 kilometer stretch of highway between the Shoket Junction at the southern end of Road 6 to Arad will now have two lanes in each direction with a barrier in the middle. The Netivei Israel National Transport Infrastructure Co. Ltd. has also improved the entrances and exits to the Bedouin villages along the route. The total investment was more than NIS 1 billion.

The highway has been one of Israel's most dangerous in recent years with 30 people killed in road accidents in the past five year alone, "Yediot Ahronot" reports.

RELATED ARTICLES New Road 6 Negev section opens

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017