UroGen Pharma sets terms for $45m Nasdaq IPO

Israeli urological cancer treatment developer UroGen Pharma (formerly Theracoat) has announced terms for its Nasdaq IPO. The Ra'anana-based company plans to raise $45 million by offering 3.5 million shares at a price range of $12 to $14, which would give UroGen a valuation of $166 million, at the midrange. The IPO will likely take place on Thursday and Urogen will trade under the URGN ticker.
Insiders will reportedly purchase $20 million worth of shares in the offering. The company had revenue of $18 million in 2016.
UroGen Pharma was founded in 2004 at the Granot Ventures incubator by Prof. Asher Holzer. The main shareholders are Mori Arkin's Arkin Holdings (21%), Pontifax fund (16.7%), US life science fund ProQuest Investments (10.2%), Swiss oncological pharma developer Telormedix (8.4%) and Australian investment company Tatham Investments (5.1%). Chaim Hurvitz's CHealth was one of the first investors in the company.
Jefferies, Cowen & Company, Raymond James and Oppenheimer & Co. are the joint bookrunners on the deal.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 3, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments