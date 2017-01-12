search
Uzi Landau approved as Rafael chairman

Uzi Landau
12 Jan, 2017 8:47
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has been promoting members of his Yisrael Beitenu party as chairman of government defense companies.

Former Yisrael Beitenu MK Uzi Landau has had his appointment as chairman of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. approved by the Committee for Approving Appointments to Government Companies headed by retired Judge Bilha Galor. Rafael's board of directors will convene in the coming weeks to vote in favor of Landau who will replace Brigadier General (res.) Yitzhak Gat.

Avigdor Liberman has been promoting Landau's appointment since he became Minister of Defense last summer along with the appointment of other members of the Yisrael Beitenu party as chairmen of government owned defense companies - Yair Shamir as chairman of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) and Yitzhak Aharonovich as chairman of Israel Military Industries Ltd. (IMI Systems).

Last week the cabinet approved Shamir's appointment as IAI chairman even though he also serves as chairman of the NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd., which is managing the Tel Aviv light railway project.

