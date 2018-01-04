Valens, Foresight to unveil smart car systems at CES

Israeli car chip company Valens Semiconductor will launch a new chip at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next week that will allow 2 gigabytes to be transmitted along a single 15-meter long cable. The speed for transmitting data is much faster than anything achieved to date and it will allow multimedia content to be transmitted at very high speeds in the smart and connected car environment, which is particularly challenging and crowded.

At present it is only possible to transmit 100 megabytes on the back of a thin UTP cable in the most advanced cars. Valens's development improves the data transmission speed by cable twentyfold. It is the only solution in the smart car industry allowing transmission of 2 gigabytes on this infrastructure.

The company is developing a future generation of chips that another six-times faster and allow transmission of up to 12 gigabytes. Valens's chips are used extensively in the smart car industry and last year it was reported that Daimler had selected to install its chips in Mercedes cars from 2020. Last month Valens reported that it was commencing a strategic cooperation with Aptiv, the smart car high-tech unit spun off from Delphi Automotive.

In April, Valens completed a $60 million financing round led by IGP Fund with the participation of previous investors including Delphi, China's Mediatek, Goldman Sachs and others. Since its founding the Hod Hasharon based company has raised $100 million

Also at CES, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (TASE: FRSX; Nasdaq: FRSX) has announced that it will unveil its autonomous vehicle vision system QUADSIGHT. The system uses four cameras and algorithms to process images in order to identify in high resolution obstacles in close proximity to the vehicle. Two of the cameras are infrared based and according to the company can identify objects with almost 100% certainty and almost zero false alarms, including objects in all lighting and weather conditions including complete darkness, rain, mist, blinding light etc. Foresight says that a prototype system will be available for pilot projects in the first half of 2018 and anticipates that the system will be fully developed and ready for marketing in the second half of 2019.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018