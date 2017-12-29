Vayyar Imaging teams with Softbank on IoT

Israeli 3D imaging sensor company Vayyar Imaging Ltd. and Softbank Corp. have jointly announced that they have agreed to collaborate in the field of Internet of Things (IoT). The companies also agreed that SoftBank will be the channel priority partner for Vayyar’s products in the Japan market.

Based in Yehud near Tel Aviv, Vayyar Imaging has developed radio wave 3D imaging that can see through almost any object or material. The Israeli startup is partnering with SoftBank to develop technological solutions for the Japanese market. Together they are developing applications which combine SoftBank’s AI with Vayyar’s sensor technology for use in public transport, construction, and elderly care.

The company, which was founded in December 2011 by CEO and chairman Raviv Melamed, VP R&D Miri Ratner and CTO Naftali Chayat, has raised $79 million to date including a $45 million financing round earlier this month co-led by Walden Riverwood and ITI with additional funding from Claltech and follow-on investments from Battery Ventures, Bessemer Ventures, Israel Cleantech Ventures, and Amiti.

Melamed said: “We are honored to work on a joint endeavor with SoftBank. A partnership between SoftBank and Vayyar means that we will be collaborating our sensor technology with their AI technology to create cutting-edge innovations.”

Hironobu Tamba, VP Smart IoT division, said: “Vayyar is the global leader of radio wave 3D imaging, and we are excited to be their channel priority partner for the Japanese market. We see great synergy between their sensor technology and the needs of our customers.”

Among other applications, Vayyar and SoftBank will be working on: analyzing people flow for use in transportation optimization; monitoring structural integrity in real time both during and after construction; providing safety solutions for public areas; and collecting and analyzing big data.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

