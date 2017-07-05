Vehicle inspection system co UVeye raises $4.5m

Israeli vehicle inspection system company UVeye has announced that it has raised $4.5 million in its seed round. UVeye is a computer vision and machine learning company that specializes in building automatic vehicle inspection systems. The new funds will be used to launch its vehicle inspection solution that effectively identifies and detects threats that are otherwise concealed to the human eye.

UVeye’s advanced technology scans and analyzes any vehicle from underneath, using strategically angled and synchronized hi-res cameras to build a 360 degree digital model. Within three seconds after a vehicle passes over UVeye’s ground installed device, at a speed of up to 28 mph, the system captures multiple images to create a 3D model of the undercarriage and provides high resolution full color visuals to rule out any security risks.

UVeye’s combined software and hardware system incorporates machine learning to supply an accurate reading, by collecting data from scans to compare and track characteristics of different vehicle models for differentiators, such as weight and part placement. This technology detects threatening vehicles the first time they pass over the system to alert the operator and prevent unwanted access. UVeye’s system has the capabilities to spot foreign objects and is trained to recognize different components in the underside of a vehicle based on a developed algorithm, even an object the size of a USB.

UVeye aims to change the way people approach security when traveling by vehicle with a reliable and fast inspection that’s available in many public and private locations, from government offices and schools to parking lots and shopping malls. UVeye has already successfully sold units to many high profile companies and organizations in Asia, The Middle East, Africa and Europe. This security system is simple for providers to install and can ensure a secure vehicle inspection process for thousands of people anywhere around the world. “With security being a major concern in today’s reality, we wanted to create a safe way for people to get around without the hassle of security checks, says

UVeye CEO Amir Hever said, “The technology of UVeye offers the automotive security industry an alternative for the traditional vehicle inspection.”

UVeye is also an asset for the automotive industry, offering an accurate and convenient vehicle inspection tool for companies that rely on smoothly operating vehicles to thrive, including car rental companies, companies with large car fleets, and self-driving vehicle manufacturers. The system’s advanced image processing technology provides an automatic inspection that detects vehicle leaks, wear and tear, and any damages that could otherwise go unnoticed and pose maintenance issues.

By installing UVeye, companies have a secure maintenance system in place to ensure the safety and efficiency for its vehicles and prevent any issues in the future that could interfere with business. This modern day garage system saves companies the time and costs involved in conventional garage visits by offering more accurate results without having to travel to a specialist.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017