Virtual earphones co Noveto recruits Mercedes exec

Israeli startup Noveto Systems Ltd., which focuses sound near a user's ear without earphones, has announced the addition of Dr. Stephan Kinzel, a senior executive and director of advanced engineering at Daimler-Mercedes, to its board of directors. Noveto announced that Kinzel would take part in supervising its technology strategy and business development.

The connection between Kinzel and Noveto was formed during Daimler's Startup Autobahn competition, first held in 2016, which Noveto won. Kinzel is also on the advisory board of several academic institutions in Germany.

Noveto chairperson Daniel Jammer said, "We are very glad to add to our board a person of Dr. Kinzel's stature. He has a rare combination of knowledge, capability, and experience. Kinzel's position and know-how in the auto industry is a perfect fit for our efforts in this industry. There is no doubt that Kinzel's decision to join us is a clear sign of the confidence that auto industry leaders have in our technology."

Noveto has developed technology that enables users to consume audio individually and enjoy audio streaming from different sources without wearing earphones or other intermediary devices, which is why the technology is called virtual earphones. The company is currently focusing on getting its technology into the auto industry.

CEO Tomer Shani and head of innovation Noam Babayoff founded Noveto in 2011. The company has raised $7 million to date.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 24, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018