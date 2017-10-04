Visual content co Slidely buy's Poland's Unstock

Israeli visual content platform Slidely has announced that it has acquired Polish startup Unstock, a mobile-first UGC (User Generated Content) video marketplace. This will expand Slidely's ability to empower businesses of all sizes to easily create professional videos for successful marketing endeavors. No financial details about the acquisition were disclosed.

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2012, Slidely has developed video creation solutions for SMBs. Last year, to meet the increasing demand for marketing-based professional video content, Slidely released PROMO, its instant video creation tool for SMBs. Since going live, PROMO by Slidely has attracted over 20,000 paying customers, based mainly in the US, and is set to pass $1 million in MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue) making it one of the fastest-growing marketing platforms for SMBs.

As part of the acquisition, Unstock's stand-alone service will cease and its technology will evolve to integrate seamlessly into PROMO's cloud based service by early 2018. The partnership will allow Slidely to converge the UGC platform of Slidely and the business platform of PROMO into a greater AI-based video marketing ecosystem. The Unstock teams in Silicon Valley and Warsaw are joining the larger Slidely team.

Slidely founder and CEO Tom More said, "The acquisition of Unstock will accelerate our plans to expand into new video types and use cases that further provide value and positive ROI for our current and future customers. We are very excited about the addition of the talented Unstock team to the Slidely family and look forward to executing on PROMO's mission to democratize professional video creation for businesses."

