WalkMe acquires visual analytics startup Jaco

Israeli enterprise guidance and engagement startup WalkMe has acquired visual analytics startup Jaco to leverage its real-time insights into consumer behavior. No financial details about the acquisition were disclosed. This is WalkMe's second acquisition this year after testing and management company abbi.io.

Jaco’s advanced technology records and analyzes users' activity as they navigate through any web-based product in real time. No matter how complex the app is, or which framework it is running, Jaco enables users to replay every user session as a video.

Jaco's technology will be integrated into WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) that simplifies the user experience and drives user action using insights, engagement, and guidance capabilities. Companies using WalkMe powered by Jaco, are now able to record, analyze and play back entire user sessions to understand common technology pitfalls to user adoption. By providing visual insights down to the individual user level, businesses can reduce IT helpdesk support inquiries, streamline workflows, and improve the user experience.

Founded by CEO Dan Adika and president Rephael Sweary, and Eyal Cohen in 2011, WalkMe has 460 employees of whom 240 are in Israel. WalkMe was named "Globes" startup of the year in 2016.

Adika said, "While data analytics has become crucial for the success of any organization, we felt that combining that with the visual element makes data more accessible to the average business user as well. We then searched for the most robust visual analytics solution on the market, and Jaco was that, by a significant margin. It was a natural fit for us and we are thrilled to combine our comprehensive vision with the vision of the superb Jaco team."

"As businesses scale, their need to acquire deep insights into user behavior increases exponentially", said Danni Friedland, Cofounder & CEO of Jaco. “Jaco provides the visual diagnostics, which bolster WalkMe's existing analytics and machine learning tools behind their remedy for digital adoption. We’re excited to be part of the WalkMe team and provide our solution across WalkMe’s global enterprise customer portfolio, which includes more than 20% of the Fortune 500.”

Founded in 2015, Jaco raised $1.15 million from Silicon Valley funds Hillsven Capital and UpWest Labs. As part of the acquisition, Jaco’s team will lead WalkMe’s Insights and Analytics business, based in WalkMe’s San Francisco offices. Jaco will remain available for its current customers as well as new customers, separate from the WalkMe platform.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017