WalkMe buys Israeli machine learning co DeepUI

Israeli website navigation and digital adaptation platform company WalkMe today announced that it has acquired Israeli startup DeepUI, a company in stealth mode that has developed a patented machine learning technology to understand any business software at the graphical user interface (GUI) level, without the need for an application programming interface (API). No financial details were disclosed.

The company has 600 employees with over 300 in Israel. DeepUI is WalkMe's third acquisition since the company was founded in 2011. WalkMe acquired native mobile AI startup Abbi in January 2017, and visual analytics startup Jaco in April 2017. Both technologies have been fully integrated into WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform, delivering a comprehensive solution to understand user behavior and simplify the user experience.

DeepUI accelerates the adoption of any digital process by leveraging the aggregated data and insights crowdsourced from thousands of users around the globe. DeepUI's algorithms can anticipate individual users' needs, automatically create customized step-by-step guidance and complete tasks in the quickest and most efficient way possible. This will save organizations countless hours of time in building, maintaining and managing instructions, workflows, or other engagement processes for users on any platform.

Founded in 2014, DeepUI's co-founders, Dr. Ron Zohar and Moran Shemer, have over 35 years' combined experience in the design and development of advanced algorithmic systems. The DeepUI team will join WalkMe to help automate virtually every facet of the digital user experience, ensuring technology return on investment while continuing to improve employee productivity.

WalkMe cofounder and president Rephael Sweary said, "Ron and Moran bring an enviable wealth of experience in AI and machine learning, and this know-how will help WalkMe to solidify its position as a leader in AI for enterprise digital adoption. At WalkMe, we believe that in the future, software will adapt to our needs, rather than users needing to learn how to use any system. The acquisition of DeepUI is another step to realizing this vision."

"At DeepUI, we believe that a key component to automating how we work is to understand a software's GUI, using machine learning ," said Dr. Ron Zohar, co-founder of DeepUI. "We're excited to join forces with the WalkMe team and build on their success working with over 1,000 companies around the world to accelerate user adoption for any enterprise application."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 20, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018