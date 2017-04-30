Water meter cos convicted of forming cartel

The Jerusalem District Court today convicted the water meter companies and their executives for a long list of acts in restraint of trade (dividing up the market and fixing tenders).

The companies and their executives was convicted of fixing 20 different tenders conducted by the local authorities and water corporations in 2004-2009. The fixed tenders were for the purchase, repair, and conversion of water meters. The indictment covered a large number of fixed tenders and a long list of counts for various cases of fixing tenders.

The convicted companies were Arad and Aram (Arad Group), Madey Vered, and Rimonim Water Meter. The companies' executives were also convicted for their involvement in fixing the tenders.

The Court acquitted the defendants on two of the 21 counts involving fixing a tender in Ashkelon and a breach of merger terms.

Judge Oded Shaham ruled that the companies had made false presentations to the municipalities and water corporations, pretending that they were competing with each other, while actually having agreed before the tender which company would submit the winning bid. The companies also coordinated price rises in the market between them, so that the prices at which the local authorities bought the water meters would be higher.

By law, water consumers in Israel (home and business) are billed according to the amount of water consumed, measured using a water meter. The local authorities and water corporations purchase the water meters and install them. Buying and maintaining the water meters is done through tenders held every few years. Fixing the tenders means higher prices for buying and repairing the water meters, resulting in higher water prices for consumers in Israel.

The earliest indictment states that the executives of the water meter companies agreed in 2004 that they would divide between them the entire water meter market in Israel. The later indictments are from 2009, when the water meter executives jointly fixed tenders of the local authorities and water corporations for the purchase of water meters.

The indictments were filed in December 2011, after the cartel was exposed in a comprehensive investigation starting in 2009 by the Antitrust Authority investigative division.

Due to the financial extent of the tender fixing and highly organized methods used in it, the water meter companies and their executives were also convicted of fraud.

These convictions are not the first in the affair. In recent years, Mad Takin executives Binyamin Bar Yehuda and Shlomit Or and Arad Group executive CEO Gabi Yankovich were convicted under a plea bargain. A lawyer who assisted in fixing the tenders was also convicted.

Adv. Michael Atzmonwas was previously convicted of an arrangement in restraint of trade under aggravating circumstances. He is the first lawyer in Israel convicted of offenses under the Antitrust Law for offenses committed in the course of his work.

Jerusalem District Court Judge Esther Nachlieli-Khayt convicted Atzmon in June 2014 of abetting an agreement in restraint of trade committed during the course of his work as a lawyer by formulating an agreement in restraint of trade between Madey Vered, his client, and Rimonim Water Meter.

According to his conviction, in December 2006, he helped the companies' executives formulate an agreement under which Rimonim Water Meter did not oppose Madey Vered's win in the Rishon Lezion municipality's tender, and Madey Vered did not compete in a later tender by the Tel Aviv municipality.

Atzmon himself confessed to committing the offense, but already in the proceedings in the District Court, he asked that an exception be made for him, and that the case be concluded without a conviction, claiming that it would cause him serious damage and make it difficult for him to be rehabilitated.

He later retracted his confession and appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court. Following a hearing before Justices Uzi Vogelman, Daphne Barak-Erez, and Anat Baron, and following a proposal by the justices, the parties agreed that the appeal would be dismissed, and that Atzmon's sentence would be reduced from two months to six weeks of community service. It was also agreed that Atzmon would pay a NIS 50,000 fine imposed on in 25 payments of NIS 1,000 each.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017