Waze launches setting for motorcyclists

Israeli traffic and navigation app Waze has launched a special setting for motorcyclists.

Since its founding, Waze has been routing car drivers, helping them find optimal routes, avoid traffic, receive arrival time estimations and more. A few years ago, Waze added the “Taxi” vehicle type to better serve professional drivers who can access roads otherwise restricted to private drivers. Now, Waze is adding a new vehicle type: motorcycle.

Waze is now optimized for motorcycle drive times, routes and roads that vary between cars and motorcycles. By including a new vehicle type, Waze expands its support to include a driving experience unique to motorcycle navigation.

Motorcyclists play an important role in mobility, the world over due to their size and agility. Motorcycles are an efficient and economical solution for many living in busy urban centers. They are becoming more useful in European cities, where automobiles are barred from accessing narrow roads. Meanwhile, in countries located in the APAC region, motorcycles are a primary transportation vehicle.

Listening to our users, everywhere This new feature answers the call made by countless Waze fans, the world over. A new vehicle type to inform the Waze map by adding a distinction within vehicle types, and adding motorcycles to the group - data collection will increase in accuracy, and all drivers regardless of car type will benefit.

In addition to enjoying the standard suite of Waze benefits, including alerts on police, speed-camera and speed traps, road closures, restrictions and more - motorcycle drivers will also enjoy: improved routes based on information from fellow motorcyclists; better arrival time estimations that may vary from automobile ETAs; routing on narrow roads where cars are not permitted; New Motorcycle cursor for vehicle type; new motorcycle moods available to all Wazers. To turn on routing for motorcycles, visit Settings.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017