Waze adds parking search time feature

Popular Israeli navigation app Waze, now owned by Google, is about to offer an answer to a critical question in urban driving: how long will it take to find parking? The company has developed a new feature, Time-To-Park, that will provide an estimate of how long it will take to find parking at a defined destination, on a specific day at a specific time.

The algorithm takes into account various criteria such as speed of travel, traffic congestion in the area, as well as the time taken by users of the app to find parking on that day at that time, to give an idea of how long parking will take.

At present, the new feature is in a beta version. It is not yet known when it will officially be made available to the masses.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 10, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017