WeWork buys Israeli startup Unomy

US shared workspace company WeWork has acquired Israeli B2B sales and market intelligence developer Unomy, "Techcrunch" reports. This is WeWork's first acquisition of an Israeli startup and the activities of the Tel Aviv based company will be merged into WeWork's operations. Unomy will improve WeWork's sales by enhancing data collection and providing lists of and leads to potential customers.

Financial details about the acquisition were not disclosed. To date Unomy has raised $2.4 million from Leta Capital, Altair Capital, JANVEST Capital Partners and various angel investors. Unomy's 20 employees will join WeWork's development center in Tel Aviv, which is headed by Ron Gura. WeWork eventually plans ending Unomy's support for external customers and will attempt to transfer them to similar products.

The acquisition will especially assist WeWork in business customer service and selling work space in the enterprise sector, which represents 30% of its operations.

Persuading a company with thousands of employees to commit to let staff join a co-working space is a major challenge in which Unomy's platform will be of enormous assistance.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 11, 2017

