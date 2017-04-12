Wed: Banks fail to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14% to 1,394.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,258.56 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 368.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 327.78 points. Trading turnover was NIS 957.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.137% today compared with last Friday's rate at NIS 3.654/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.054% at NIS 3.881/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.77% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.11%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.26% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.79%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.30%. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL fell 4.12% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.12%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.11%.

