Wed: Banks fail to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14% to 1,394.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,258.56 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 368.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 327.78 points. Trading turnover was NIS 957.2 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.137% today compared with last Friday's rate at NIS 3.654/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.054% at NIS 3.881/€.
On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.77% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.11%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.26% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.79%.
Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.30%. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL fell 4.12% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.12%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.11%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 12, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments