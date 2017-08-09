Wed: Banks lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.14% to 1,376.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.98% to 1,248.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.21% to 341.20 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 335.97 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.64 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.111% at NIS 3.601/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.808% at 4.225/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 4.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.88% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.78%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.44%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.64%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.86% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.43%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.80% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Mylan Inc. (TASE: MYL; Nasdaq: MYL) rose 1.12% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.29%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 9, 2017

