Wed: Banks lead TASE down

9 Aug, 2017 18:24
All the big banks fell sharply. Teva was again down, Perrigo fell steeple but Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.14% to 1,376.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.98% to 1,248.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.21% to 341.20 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 335.97 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.64 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.111% at NIS 3.601/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.808% at 4.225/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 4.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.88% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.78%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.44%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.64%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.86% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.43%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.80% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Mylan Inc. (TASE: MYL; Nasdaq: MYL) rose 1.12% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.29%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

