Wed: Banks lead large TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell hard today as the global trade war escalated. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.26% to 1,391.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.27% to 1,269.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.51% to 347.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 342.02 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion. The market will reopen Sunday after the Passover holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.284% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.528/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.025% at 4.337/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.02%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.43%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.69% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 3.83%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.81%. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 4.20%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.85% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.46%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.21%, making it the only Tel Aviv 35 Index share to buck the market.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018