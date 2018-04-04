search
Wed: Banks lead large TASE losses

4 Apr, 2018 16:56
As the global trade war escalates the banks fell hard and Perrigo was the only Tel Aviv 35 Index stock to buck the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell hard today as the global trade war escalated. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.26% to 1,391.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.27% to 1,269.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.51% to 347.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 342.02 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion. The market will reopen Sunday after the Passover holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.284% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.528/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.025% at 4.337/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.02%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.43%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.69% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 3.83%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.81%. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 4.20%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.85% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.46%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.21%, making it the only Tel Aviv 35 Index share to buck the market.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

