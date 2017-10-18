search
Wed: Bezeq boosts TASE with sharp rise

18 Oct, 2017 18:30
Bezeq, Ormat and Frutarom led the gains today as Teva continued to decline.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26% to 1,447.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42% to 1,321.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.52% to 399.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 340.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 980.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.143% from yesterday at NIS 3.514/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.019% at 4.128/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.03% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after a positive recommendation from Barclays. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.43%, and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.96%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.16% after reporting yet another acquisition.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell another 0.62% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.81%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.43%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.65% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.25%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

