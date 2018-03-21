Wed: Bezeq drags market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32% to 1,483.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 1,349.10 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.10% to 372.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 343.29 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.33 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.460% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.495/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.264% at 4.292/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after issuing a profit warning. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) fell 3.07% after publishing disappointing fourth quarter results. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.52% after reporting a fall in profit. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.83% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.57% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.41%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018