search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Bezeq drags market down

21 Mar, 2018 19:03
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bezeq and El Al led the declines today while Ormat and Frutarom bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32% to 1,483.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 1,349.10 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.10% to 372.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 343.29 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.33 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.460% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.495/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.264% at 4.292/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after issuing a profit warning. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) fell 3.07% after publishing disappointing fourth quarter results. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.52% after reporting a fall in profit. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.83% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.57% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.41%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018