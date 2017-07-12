search
Wed: Bezeq loses ground on buoyant TASE

12 Jul, 2017 18:48
Bezeq sank further as the ISA probe deepens while Frutarom led the market gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.43% to 1,442.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41%, to 1,302.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 333.99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 333.99 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.615% at NIS 3.554/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.135% at 4.07/€.

On the market, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.14% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.05%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.73% and its energy unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.72%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.02%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index as the corruption probe widened and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.07%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

