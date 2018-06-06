search
Wed: Bezeq pushes TASE down

6 Jun, 2018 18:54
Bezeq and Perrigo led the declines today while Airport City and Israel Corp. bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26% to 1,527.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22% to 1,382.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03% to 377.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 343.59 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.19 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.252% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.566/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.477% at 4.196/€.

On the market, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.69% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.89%.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.99% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.12%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.62%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.57% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 1.27%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 6, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

