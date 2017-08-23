Wed: Bezeq resumes slump on bearish TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.80% to 1,395.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.64% to 1,262.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79% to 343.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 337.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.138% at NIS 3.618/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.240% at 4.268/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's highest trading turnover, ahead of publishing its second quarter financials tomorrow. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.90%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.07% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.84%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.79% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.39%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.94% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.89%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.11%, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.98% and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1%.

