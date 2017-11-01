search
Wed: Big pharma cos boost TASE

1 Nov, 2017 18:43
Mylan, Perrigo and Teva all rose strongly but Delek Drilling led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30% to 1,442.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.14% to 1,317.10 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 388.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 339.98 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.05 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.227% from yesterday at NIS 3.513/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.349% at 4.081/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 3.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, clawing back more than half of yesterday's steep fall. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.89% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover as its new CEO Kare Schultz assumed office. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 2.65% on strong financial results and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.18%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.56% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.61%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.44% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.53%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

