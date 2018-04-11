Wed: Buoyant Frutarom fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11% to 1,439.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.32% to 1,308.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.73% to 355.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 343.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.63 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.342% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.518/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.445% at 4.354/€.

On the market, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 6.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 on the day's biggest trading turnover on reports of acquisition talks. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.87% after buying a US company and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.60%.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 4.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.62%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.64%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.57% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 3.81%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.04% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.54%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 11, 2018

