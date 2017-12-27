search
Wed: Delek fails to lift market

27 Dec, 2017 18:38
Delek and Israel Chemicals led the gains today, Harel led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14% to 1,506.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 1,360.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30% to 371.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 343.49 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.258% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.479/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.092% at 4.138/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.70% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.51%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.01%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.42% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.30% despite announcing that it was reintroducing dividends.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.07% and Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 1.40%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

