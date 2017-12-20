Wed: Elbit Systems, Migdal up strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,478.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,338.48 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02%, to 366.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.22%, to 342.52points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.17 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.499/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.31% higher, at NIS 4.1445/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.90%. Teva slid again, by 3.32%. Bank Leumi rose 0.35%; Elbit Systems rose 2.13%; and Bezeq fell 2.55%. Insurance company Migdal rose 4.99%, and Frutarom, which announced its eleventh and twelfth acquisitions of 2017 today, rose 3.36%. Aeronautics fell 3.17%.

The wind has well and truly gone out of the sails of companies that soared recently on the back of announced moves in blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Apply fell 29.53% today; Apollo Power fell 13.19%; Fantasy Network fell 36.48%; and Natural Resource Holdings fell 11.53%.

