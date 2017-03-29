Wed: Elbit lifted by Asia-Pacific deal

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04% to 1,400.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,252.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.02% to 361.40 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 326.27 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.04 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.249% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.625/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.326% at NIS 3.912/€.
On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.87% after announcing a major deal with an Asia-Pacific country. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.17% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.43%.
Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.21% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.06%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.43% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.32%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 29, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
