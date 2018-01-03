search
Wed: Frutarom leads TASE down

3 Jan, 2018 18:39
Frutarom and Delek led the declines while Tower and Sodastream led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.41% to 1,525.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.23% to 1,382.53 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46% to 380.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 344.53 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.72 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.087% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.460/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.297% at 4.158/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 1.90% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.15%.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.15% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.38%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.31%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.49% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.36%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 3, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

