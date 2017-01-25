Wed: Israel Chemicals again boosts TASE

search
25 Jan, 2017 18:40
Israel Chemicals and Israel Corp. led the market higher as Teva finally halted the slump.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.53% to 1,421.19 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,248.08 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.87% to 367.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 323.25 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.49 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.026% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.786/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.034% at NIS 4.07/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.49% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.93%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 3.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.47% and Mylan (TASE: MYL; Nasdaq: MYL) rose 2.93%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.54% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 index today.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 25, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

