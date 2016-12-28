Wed: Israel Chemicals boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.23% to 1,478.96 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,289.31 points; but the BlueTech Index fell 0.12% to 379.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 321.08 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.67 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.130% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.855/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.331% at NIS 4.007/€.

On the market, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index and its subsidiary Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.54%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.65%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.76%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.96% and Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.64%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.03% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.80%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 28, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016