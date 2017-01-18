Wed: Israel Chemicals drags market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.39% to 1,439.80 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.29%, to 1,260.95 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.11% to 371.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 323.00 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.10 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.183% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.81/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.467% at NIS 4.07/€.
On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.59%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.41% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.47% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
For the second successive day, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose strongly. Delek Group rose 2.18% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.66% and 2.53% respectively. The former was the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.30%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 18, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments