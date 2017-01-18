Wed: Israel Chemicals drags market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.39% to 1,439.80 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.29%, to 1,260.95 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.11% to 371.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 323.00 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.10 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.183% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.81/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.467% at NIS 4.07/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.59%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.41% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.47% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

For the second successive day, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose strongly. Delek Group rose 2.18% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.66% and 2.53% respectively. The former was the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.30%.

