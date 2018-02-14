Wed: Israel Chemicals leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.52% to 1,474.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.66% to 1,340.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.90% to 370.75 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 341.22 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.64 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.170% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.533/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.269% at 4.364/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.72% after reporting strong results on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.38% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.61%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.85%.

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index despite reporting positive results. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.87% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.61%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.19% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.18%.

