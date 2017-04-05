Wed: Isramco boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.13% to 1,409.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13%, to 1,268.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.48% to 367.97 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 327.25 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.32 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.192% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.653/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.482% at NIS 3.912/€.
On the market, Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 6.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest turnover after announcing a distribution of all its profits for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.24% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.47%.
Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.43% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.43%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.05%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.21% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.51%.
Few shares fell today with Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) down 0.68% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) down 0.60%, the biggest decliners on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 5, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
