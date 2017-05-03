search
Wed: Market begins May on positive note

3 May, 2017 18:19
Partner, Harel and Azrieli led the market higher despite substantial declines by big pharma trio Teva, Mylan and Perrigo.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34% to 1,403.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,271.76 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22% to 363.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 331.72 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.36 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.166% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.613/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.051% at NIS 3.942/€.

On the market, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 4.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.26% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.32%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.97% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.58%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.83%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.97% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.57%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.75%, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.70% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.44%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.23% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.88%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

