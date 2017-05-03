Wed: Market begins May on positive note

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34% to 1,403.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,271.76 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22% to 363.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 331.72 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.36 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.166% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.613/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.051% at NIS 3.942/€.
On the market, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 4.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.26% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.32%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.97% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.58%.
Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.83%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.97% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.57%.
Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.75%, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.70% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.44%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.23% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.88%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 3, 2017
