Wed: Melisron leads late TASE rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today in a late rally. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23% to 1,502.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.20% to 1,366.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 376.13 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 342.44 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.31 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.086% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.501/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.155% at 4.313/€.

On the market, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.09%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.04% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.73%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.72% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.99%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover but Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.52%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.34%.

