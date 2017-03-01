Wed: Mylan leads sharp TASE rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.54% to 1,445.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.48%, to 1,284.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85% to 365.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 325.08 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.65 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.738% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.632/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 1.382% at NIS 3.825/€.
On the market, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 8.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing strong financials.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.68% also after publishing good fourth quarter results. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.61% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.66%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.82% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.47%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.92% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.26% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Only three shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today with Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) down 0.67% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 1, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments