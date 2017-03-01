Wed: Mylan leads sharp TASE rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.54% to 1,445.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.48%, to 1,284.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85% to 365.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 325.08 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.65 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.738% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.632/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 1.382% at NIS 3.825/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 8.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing strong financials.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.68% also after publishing good fourth quarter results. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.61% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.66%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.82% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.47%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.92% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.26% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Only three shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today with Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) down 0.67% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

