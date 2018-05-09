Wed: Opko leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.38% to 1,469.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.30% to 1,327.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11% to 352.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 344.04 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.26 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.055% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.600/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.056% at 4.275/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 15.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.84%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.26% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.36%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 0.97% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.21%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

