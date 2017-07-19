Wed: Opko pushes market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17% to 1,455.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,307.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 368.78 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 334.15 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.28 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.645% at NIS 3.588/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.503% at 4.139/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 4.105 and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.51%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.58%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.35%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.05% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 1.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.95%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 19, 2017

