Wed: Ormat leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21% to 1,438.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,279.83 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07% to 364.62 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 325.71 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.11 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.082% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.658/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.144% at NIS 3.887/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.30% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.31%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.66%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.55% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.94%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.73%, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 1.49%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.20% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.17%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 15, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017